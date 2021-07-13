Chumley, Wilma, 72, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God, Greenville. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery, Drakesboro. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, and from 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
King, Mary, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Long, Catherine, 47, died Tuesday. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Spratley, Jeffrey, 59, died July 2. Memorial service: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Grapevine Holiness Church, 225 Sandcut Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
