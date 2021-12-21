Mabel Bradley, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born November 3, 1926, in Boyd County, to the late Arthur Coburn and Laura Queen Coburn. Mabel worked for Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church, volunteered at the RiverPark Center, enjoyed working in her yard, taught exercise classes while in her 80’s at the Senior Center, and loved to travel on bus tours. Most of all, Mabel was fully devoted to her children and grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, James “Jimmy” F. Bradley; and two sisters, Grace and Mildred.
Mabel is survived by her daughter, Chris Bell (Danny); two sons, Doug Bradley (Tammy) and Leo Bradley (Paula); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a daughter-in-law, Debby Bradley.
Services for Mabel Bradley will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Salvation Army — Tornado Disaster Relief, PO BOX 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mabel Bradley may be left at www.glenncares.com.
