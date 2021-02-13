Mabel Louise Bunch Cain, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.She was born Sept. 2, 1939, in McLean County, to the late George and Sarah Ann Towery Bunch. Mabel was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed gardening, her flowers and cooking for her large family. Many people may remember her from her time working as a cook at Dairy Queen on Highway 144 for many years, where she had made many new friends.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Cain; and four brothers, George, Larry, Ricky and Hugh Bunch.
Mabel is survived by her five children, David “Tim” (Cindy) Freshwater of Owensboro, Robbin Neal of Evansville, Indiana, Ernest L. (Leslie) Hardy III of Owensboro, Ann Marie (Bill) Sammons of Ohio and Jennifer Michelle (Forest) McKannan of Owensboro; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard and Donald Bunch; two sisters, Ann James and Wanda Young; and her two dogs that she loved dearly, Dakota and Louisa.
The visitation for Mabel Cain, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mabel Cain may be left at www.glenncares.com.
