PADUCAH — Mrs. Mabeth Lashbrook Hinton, 88, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Born Friday, Jan. 15, 1932, in Daviess County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Eugene Lashbrook and the late Beulah B. (Waldrop) Lashbrook. She was a loving mother and wife. She was also retired from Sears, Robuck and Co. in Owensboro. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton in Benton. She was a member and served at Seven Hills Baptist Church in Owensboro before moving to Benton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Robert Davis Hinton; and by a brother, Harry Eugene “Gene” Lashbrook Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Lockie Ann Maxberry; husband Danny of Benton; son Michael Davis Hinton; wife Barbara of Louisville; and grandchildren Kelle Michael Maxberry and Casey Daniel Maxberry.
