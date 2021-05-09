PADUCAH — Mrs. Mabeth Lashbrook Hinton, 88, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Born Friday, Jan. 15, 1932, in Daviess County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Eugene Lashbrook and the late Beulah B. (Waldrop) Lashbrook. She was a loving mother and wife, she was also retired from Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Owensboro. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Benton in Benton. Before moving to Benton, Mabeth and her husband, Bob, were members and served at Seven Hills Baptist Church of Owensboro and Friendship Baptist Church of Philpot.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Robert Davis Hinton; and by a brother, Harry Eugene “Gene” Lashbrook Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Lockie Ann Maxberry; husband Danny of Benton; son Michael Davis Hinton; wife Barbara of Louisville; grandchildren Kelle Michael Maxberry and Casey Daniel Maxberry; and great-granddaughter Kayla Marie Weaver.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the graveside in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens (formerly Owensboro White Chapel Cemetery), 5050 Hwy. 144, Owensboro, KY 42303. Pastor Benjamin Everly will officiate.
Mrs. Hinton will be laid to rest next to her husband, Robert Davis Hinton (1/3/1920-9/11/2007).
