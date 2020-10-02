Mack Murray Pryor Jr., 77, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky — The Hartford House. He was born in Louisville on Nov. 29, 1942, to Mack Murray Sr. and Thelma Delores Parson Pryor. He was a member of Audubon Church of the Nazarene.
Mack spent most of his life working in construction, pouring concrete, framing, painting or just about every form of building. He was the ultimate hunter, be it raccoon, deer, rabbit or squirrel. He loved fishing and his Westerns but would watch “Say Yes to the Dress” with Granny. UK basketball was his sport, even when they weren’t winning. He was not above teaching the grandkids to drink coffee and burp.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Patricia Coletta Pryor.
Mack is survived by his sons, Mack “Mark” (Cheryl Judd) Pryor III and Steven (Karen) Pryor, both of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Megan Pryor, Mack Pryor, Chelsey Pryor and Stephanie Pryor; his great-grandchildren, Renee Pryor and Travis Pryor; his siblings, Jerry (Diana) Pryor, Robert (Connie) Pryor, Linda (Dale) Hagan, Pat (Tim) Wheatley, Michael (Elaine) Pryor, Bruce (Bobbie) Pryor, Lisa (Frank) Smith; many nieces and nephews; and certainly not least, his best porch-sittin’, yard-watching, squirrel-chasin’ buddy, Sweetie, the dachshund.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
All who wish to honor and remember Mack in person at the visitation or service is required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mack Murray Pryor Jr. and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
