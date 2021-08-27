FORDSVILLE — Mack Thomas Marret, 60, of Fordsville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County to the late John David Marret Sr. and Norma June Winchester Buck. Tom enjoyed fishing and his dog, PeeWee.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gina Renee Marrett; a brother, John David Marret Jr.; and a half-brother, Kevin Scott Marret.
Surviving are three daughters, Stephanie Smith of Owensboro, Lacie (Sonny) Tindle of Utica and Kenslie DeLoach of Valdosta, Georgia; five grandchildren, Katie, Christopher, Joseph, Brayden and Emma; brothers and sisters Barry Marret and Russell (Tiffany) Henry, all of Fordsville, Tishie (Timmy) Jackson of Reed and Cynthia Marret of Owensboro; and two half-brothers, Roger (Margie) Richeson of Owensboro and Timothy Marret of Hartford.
Private services will be held. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
