Mackey Henry, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro November 21, 1939, to the late John Wesley and Zelpha Lee Henry. Mackey retired from Modern Welding after working as a welder for 35 years. Mackey was a man of faith, always encouraging everyone he encountered to follow Jesus. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. Mackey enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering in his garage; he was always doing something with his hands. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Mark Henry; two brothers, Jim and Carl; and five sisters, Flossie, Ruby, Minnie, Eula, and Joyce.
Mackey is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce Henry; his children, Roger (Pam) Henry and Sherry Rust; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Henry; grandchildren, Josh (Blair), Joe (Angel), Lacie (Will), Amber (Jeff), Luke (Leanza), Austin (Brook), and Mackayla; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Cecil Henry and Roy Henry; and numerous of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at First Church of the Nazarene. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Hospice Memorial Fund C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Hospice Memorial Fund C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
