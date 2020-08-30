LEWISPORT — Mackey Jo Hayden, 64, of Umatilla, Florida, formerly of Lewisport, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in Daviess County on Feb. 20, 1956, to the late Dorothy Mae Allgood Hayden and Loyd Russell Hayden. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, William Michael Hayden and Larry Lee Hayden.
Mackey is survived by her two daughters, Ginger Fleming (Brent) of Hawesville and Elizabeth Hudson of Umatilla; four grandchildren, Brittany Booth (Will) of Hawesville, Mary-Jane Trayhurn (Alex) of Umatilla, Damien Fleming and Katie Fleming, both of Hawesville; one great-grandchild, Oakley Booth of Hawesville; and three sisters, Dorothy (Mike) Nutt of Nicholasville, Sherry Pulliam of Owensboro and Becky (John) LeRoy of Las Cruces, New Mexico. She also has 11 nieces and nephews and 26 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mackey loved being in Florida, the beach was her favorite place to go. She loved playing in softball leagues and working at them. She loved life, her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home at Lewisport, with inurnment in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home. Share your memories and condolences with Mackey Jo’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
