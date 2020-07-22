Mackey Jo Hayden, 64, of Umatilla, FL, formally of Lewisport, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born in Daviess County on February 20, 1956 to the late Dorothy Mae Allgood Hayden and Loyd Russell Hayden. She was preceded on death by her two brothers William Michael Hayden and Larry Lee Hayden.
Mackey is survived by her two Daughters Ginger Fleming (Brent) of Hawesville and Elizabeth Hudson of Umatilla, FL; four grandchildren; Brittany Booth (Will), of Hawesville; Mary-Jane Trayhurn (Alex), of Umatilla, FL; Damien Fleming and Katie Fleming, of Hawesville, and one great-grandchild Oakley Booth, of Hawesville; three sisters, Dorothy (Mike) Nutt, of Nicholasville, Sherry Pulliam, of Owensboro, and Becky (John) LeRoy, of Las Cruces, NM. She also has 11 nieces and nephews; and 26 great nieces and nephews.
Mackey Loved being in Florida, the beach was her favorite place to go. She loved playing on softball leagues and working at them. She loved life, her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Gibson and Gibson Funeral Home at Lewisport. A graveside ceremony for the family will be at the Lewisport Cemetery.
