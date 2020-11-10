Macon “Woody” Dooms, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 8, 1933, in Kuttawa, to the late Earl and Lennie Dooms.
He was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church. Woody graduated from Marion High School and served in the Navy during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Dooms, two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include a son, James Dooms; daughters, Tamara (Gary) Powe and Stacie Fernholz; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Cardinal Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
