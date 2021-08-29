Madeline Marie Grayson, infant daughter of Colby and Michelle Grayson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. She was born Aug. 4, 2021, in Louisville. Madeline was loved and cherished every second she was here and will be forever missed as she plays at the feet of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Harrison Allen Floyd, Charles Petri Jr. and Marion and Barbara Sparks; and her great-uncle, Wayne Sparks.
Madeline is survived by her parents, Colby and Michelle Petri Grayson; her brother, Landon Grayson; her twin sister, Mackenzie Lynn Grayson; her grandparents, Michael and Darlene Petri and Jay and Susan Grayson; her great-grandparents, Anna Ruth Heltsley, Margery Petri, J.L. and Coleen Grayson; and her aunts and uncle, Katie Petri and Taylor and Kelly Grayson.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, 550 South First St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Messages of condolence for the family of Madeline Marie may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
