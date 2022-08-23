BEAVER DAM — Madie J. Sandefur, 92, of Beaver Dam passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at her residence. Madie was born in Beaver Dam March 3, 1930, to the late Buel Bratcher and Elizabeth Woosley Bratcher. She was a homemaker and worked as a part-time rural route mail carrier. She was a member of the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church where she served as President of the United Methodist Women.
Madie enjoyed sewing, cooking, camping, watching sports, especially baseball and Kentucky Basketball, and being with family and friends.
Aside from her parents, Madie is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Wendell Sandefur, who died October 27, 2016; one brother, Osvil Tine Bratcher; one sister, Avie Oddie Bratcher; and an infant brother, Preston Lee Bratcher.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, John H. Sandefur of Beaver Dam; one Daughter, Ruby Catherine Sandefur (George) Chinn of Hartford; grandson, Christopher (Angie) Chinn of Owensboro; granddaughter, Andrea (Devon) Chinn Shelton of Crestwood; great-grandchildren, Reagan Chinn, Maddie Chinn, and Dylan Chinn all of Owensboro, and Anna Cate Shelton and Logan Shelton of Crestwood; sister, June Faye Martin of Henderson; her beloved cat, Tiger; special friend to her and her family, Teresa Steenbergen; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Pastor Jeremy Ruegg officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Beaver Dam United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online Condolences can also be left at www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented