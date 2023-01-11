Mae Elizabeth James, 76, of Owensboro, passed away in the comfort of her home Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Owensboro to the late James Felix and Sue Allen Lanham. She attended Third Street Baptist Church.
Mae was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids. Mae enjoyed spending her spare time shopping, cooking, and gardening. Her family and faith meant everything to her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Trina Piech, and siblings, Robert Hall, Wendell Hall, Larry Hall, James Allen Lanham, Gary Lee Lanham, Kathy Ann Lanham, Carolyn Hall, and Darlene Edgell.
Mae is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, LeRoy James; children, Twana (Scott) Avery, Tyrone James, Echo James, Myisha James, and Lee (Kelly) Lanham; grandchildren, Shadow (Justin) Lentych, Alexis (Alex) Blakley, Hunter James, Joshua James, Tiyonna James, Alyssa Avery, Nicholas Avery, and Tyleah James; great-grandchildren, Anaya Treber, Naomi Treber, Kaisley James, and Ava Mae Blakley; and siblings, Ron (Lisa) Lanham, Kenneth (Marena) Lanham, Jesse Lanham, Noah Lee (Jessica) Lanham, Martha Reeks, and Deborah (Eddie) Byrne.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. James. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mae Elizabeth James and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented