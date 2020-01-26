BEECH GROVE — Maggie Bartley, 72, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 24, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Maggie Lee Dukes was born Feb. 24, 1947, in McLean County to the late Luther H. and Lizzie Groves Dukes and was married to Wavie Bartley Jr. on June 28, 1966. Maggie was a homemaker and member of Beech Grove Christian Church. She enjoyed people watching, always taking the backroads and never minding her own business. In addition to her parents, Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Wavie Bartley; and a son, Sam Bartley.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Bartley (Amy Bledsoe) of Beech Grove and Kelly “Fred” Bartley (Della) of Livermore; a daughter, Wavina Cecil (Russell Powers) of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Dukes of Owensboro; and three sisters, Retha McGuire of Evansville, Mattie Hounton of Moorman and Renee Cissna of Madisonville.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Maggie’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The Maggie Bartley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Maggie at muster
Commented