BEAVER DAM — Maggie Maden passed away Saturday March 5, 2022 at age 104, at Dogwood Estates in Beaver Dam. She was born May 14, 1917 in Ohio County to the late Clarence and Lillie Stevens Pirtle. She was preceded in death by all of her nine siblings, Josephine Ralph, Arthur Pirtle, Cleone Patton, Charles Pirtle, Ivan Pirtle, Lois Smith, Louise Sandefur, Jean Lewis and AC Pirtle and the father of her children Ray Thomas Maden and one son Bobby Ray Maden.
She is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Bobby) Luttrell, of Hartford, Gaye (Bill) Thalmann, of Hopkinsvillle and Marilyn (Wendell) Yeckering, of Owensboro. She had seven grandchildren, Todd Maden, William Thalmann, Darren Lutrell, Kathy Monroe, Blaine Luttrell, Wendy Cooper and Kara Allen; 14 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Maggie was an active member of Concord Baptist Church for many years, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and served in many ways in the WMU.
She was an active member of The Otha Daniel Homemaker’s Club and held many offices. Maggie was president of the Ohio County Homemakers at one time and a 4H leader.
As a long standing member of the Ohio County Hospital Auxillary, she spent many hours volunteering. She was an avid gardener and produced many hand made beautiful quilts. Her daughters and grandchildren were blessed with her sewing abilities as she made many attractive outfits, even several wedding gowns.
Enjoying traveling, she was able to visit all 50 states with friends and family.
She will be missed by her family.
The Maden Family wishes to thank (her extended family) Jimmy Hepner, Arrie Winfield and all the staff at Dogwood Estates. They have taken excellent care of her through the last 13+ years. We appreciated having Hospice of Ohio County assisting with her care at the end.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday March 8, 2022 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Eddie Harpole officiating. A private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
