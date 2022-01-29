BEAVER DAM — Major G. Deweese, 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at his home. Mr. Deweese was a retired farmer and a member of New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: twin sons, Shelby Deweese and Elbie (Glenda) Deweese, and twin daughters, Jeanetta (Larry) Brown and Yetta (Dennis) Meador.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Butler County. Friends may visit with Mr. Deweese’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
