MCHENRY — Malcolm Dean Shields, 86, of McHenry, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was born Oct. 13, 1934, in McHenry to the late Marvin and Burilla Warren Shields. Malcolm retired from Peabody Coal Co. Ken Surface Mine. He was a member of McHenry Church of Christ and UMWA Local #8941.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Baker and Sug Phelps; and one daughter-in-law, Brenda Shields.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 68 years, Peggy Bailey Shields of McHenry; two sons, Kevin (Sharon) Shields of Lewisport and Mark Shields of McHenry; three grandchildren, Jason (Courtney) Shields, Ashley (Lee) Bryant and Crystal (Christopher) Geary; and four great-grandchildren, Isabelle Geary, Gavin Shields, Killian House and Addy Geary.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Kirby Duncan and Andrew Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Malcolm’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Malcolm Dean Shields by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
