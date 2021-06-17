RADCLIFF — Malcolm Felix “Mac” Howard, 79, of Radcliff, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin.
He was a native of Whitesville, served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church, where he was a cantor, lector and served on the parish council. He was a lifelong Catholic and had a deep love of his faith. Mac was a Kentucky Colonel, a beekeeper and a volunteer beekeeper at Bernheim Forest. He loved to collect, trade and gift pocket knives, loved jeeps and never met a stranger. Mac loved to travel, spend quiet time in nature and spoil his family’s pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. L. and Mary Elve Payne Howard; and all his siblings, Francis, Louis, David, Joseph, Steven, Clifton and John C. Howard and Marcella Schepers.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Martha Bryan Howard; three daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Lowe of Elizabethtown, Jenny (Jacob) Owen of Lawrenceburg and Kristi (Tony) Rogers of Alexandria, Virginia; and six grandchildren, Audrey (Phillip) Richards, Brittany Lowe, Theron Lowe, Alaina Rogers, Austin Rogers and Birch Owen.
The service will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Brigid Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial will follow in St. Brigid Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continue after 9 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home. There will be a prayer vigil service at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
