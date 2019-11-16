Malcolm Hall, 75, of Owensboro, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his home. Born Aug. 22, 1944, he was the son of the late John William and Josia Louise Penrod Hall, a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Century Aluminum, where he was an electrical supervisor. Malcolm loved music and played the violin and piano, enjoyed poetry and was a violin collector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Harl Hall, in 2018; and a son, William Darren Hall, in 1992.
Surviving are his son, Brian Hall of Owensboro; stepdaughters Amy (Stan) Turley of Owensboro and Julie Harris of Whitesville; grandchildren Chloe Gaines-Hall, Seldon Gaines-Hall, Austin Turley, Abigail Turley, Kaleb Parker, Logan Harris and Colton Harris; a sister, Lana Loy Chenault of Owensboro; and brothers Mark Anthony Hall and David Lee Hall.
Services were private. Burial was in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences for the family of Malcolm Hall may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented