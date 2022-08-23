Malcolm “Mac” Ray Stallings Jr., 70, of Owensboro, peacefully passed away with his family by his side Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born February 16, 1952, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Malcolm R. Stallings Sr. and Joan Sanders Stallings. Mac was the retired co-owner of Owensboro Window Cleaning. He was an avid UK and New York Yankees fan. Mac loved his family and especially adored his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William “Billy” Stallings.
He was survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Ashworth Stallings; two children, Malcolm “Max” Stallings III (Kim) and Joie Logsdon (Chris); five grandchildren, Tyler Stallings, Bailey Logsdon, Colby Stallings, Nick Stallings, and Kinsey Stallings; two brothers, Ron and Chris Stallings; sister, Gloria Croshaw (Steve); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
