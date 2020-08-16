Mamie Diane Roach Darnell, 67, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Ohio County under the care of hospice. She was born in Fordsville on Jan. 29, 1953, to the late James Hayden and Bessie May Rusher Roach. Mamie enjoyed singing, watching TV and music, country and gospel.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Darnell; and siblings, Ollie James Roach, Augustine Roach, Ernie Roach and Millie Carol Wilkerson.
Mamie is survived by her children, Gladys (David) Carman of Beaver Dam, John (Amanda) Kidd of Maceo and Bill (Angie) Kidd of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Jacob Kidd, Kendall Kidd, Jarrett Kidd, Katelyn Kidd, Dakota Bratcher and Tobi Bratcher; and her siblings, David Eugene Roach of Fordsville and Marilyn C. Woods of Cloverport.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with burial following at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattyville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Commented