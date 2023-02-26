Horse Branch — Maneard Geary, 83, of Horse Branch, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at his home. He was born in Horse Branch to the late Everett and Ruth Raines Geary. Maneard retired from Thomas Industries and later worked at Dunaway Timber.
Survivors include two sons, Maneard Leon (Ronda) Geary and Stacey Lynn Geary; four brothers, Donald (Sarah) Geary, Charlie (Kay) Geary, Glen (Carolyn) Geary and Thomas Geary; three sisters, Lilly (Jay) Phelps, Martha (Kenny) Simpson and Debra Mae (Terry) Jones; six grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and one great-greatgrandchild.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Following service at Horse Branch Community Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of funeral on Tuesday at the funeral home.
