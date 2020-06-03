MCHENRY — Manota Easterling, 97, of McHenry went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 1, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born November 12, 1922 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Perry Combs and Betty Dobson Combs. Mrs. Easterling was a lifelong caregiver and a member of Bible Baptist Church.
Aside from her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Easterling; one son, Samuel Easterling; four grandchildren, Robert Easterling, Jr., Daniel Easterling, Lisa Easterling and Sharon Tibbs and five siblings, Roy Combs, Perry Combs, Robert Combs, Zola Parks and Charlie Combs.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, six children, Perry Easterling of Beaver Dam, Charles (Brenda) Easterling of Hazard, Robert Easterling of Beaver Dam, Betty Maddox of Beaver Dam, Margaret Easterling of Beaver Dam and Darlene (Ricardo) Rojas of Beaver Dam; twenty-three grandchildren, fifty-eight great-grandchildren; fifty great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Katie Combs of Masonville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Andrew Jones officiating. Burial following in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Mrs. Easterling’s family Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Under the current State requirements for funeral service, we are limited to no more than 33% of our capacity. Other requirements will be posted at the funeral home.
