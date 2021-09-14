Marcella Howard Aud, 90, of Whitesville, past away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Region Hospital. She was born March 7, 1931 in Daviess County to the late John Gerald and Hannah Howard. Marcella was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. As a devout Catholic, her days started with church, with her prayer book and rosary in hand. Words cannot express the faith she had and has passed down to her family. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning, not only for her family but for others in the community in need. She enjoyed watching her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids flourish in school and extracurricular activities, especially baseball. She never missed a grandparent’s day at St. Mary of the Woods School, any sacramental celebration or having a birthday card or bubblegum in hand. She was known to many as “Grandma Aud”. She had a great love for the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery.
In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her husband of 64+ years, James “Jimmy” Aud, Sr.
She is survived by three sons, Kenny (Linda) Aud, Michael Wayne and Johnny Aud; one daughter, Cathy Aud Jarboe; grandchildren, James (Amanda), Thomas, Ehan, Nora Kate, and Emma Jarboe, Chris (Selena), Jacob, Lydia, Hannah, Isaac Aud, Brad (Lindsey), Andrew, Owen, Caleb, Raelyn, Vivian Aud, Timmy (Sherry), Maggie, Simon, Hank (Baby Girl) Aud, Eric (Mallory), Noah, Marci, Lucy, Alice, Mollie Aud, Ashley(Nick), Farrah, Gwynn, Drake Fulkerson, Mallory(Matt), Will, Eli, Vivi Jo, (Baby) Brant, Dylan (Megan) Aud; and one surviving brother, Fred (Alice) Howard.
Service will be Thursday, September 16, 2021, at noon at St Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 15, from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 16 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expression of sympathy take the form of donations to the Passionist Nuns or the Trinity High School Endowment Fund. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented