Marcella Jane Oller, 65, of Owensboro, was called home by her Lord and Savior Friday, May 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Beaver Dam on Aug. 5, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Lyndon Thomas and Cullie Mae Barrow Oller. Ms. Oller was a retired accountant working at several banks during her career. She was an active member of Wings of Faith Church of God in Owensboro and had earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social services from Campbellsville College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Danny, Timmy and Tommy; and sisters Sharon and Sue.
Surviving are a brother, James Neal Oller of Owensboro; her friend and caregiver, Patricia Cooper of Owensboro; a niece, Tammy Oller-DeBusk of Indianapolis; nephews Mike Warner and Jeremy Warner; and many friends from all stages of her life she kept up with on Facebook.
Services were private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Burial will be in Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County.
