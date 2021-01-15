Marcella Potts Rye, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Riverside Care in Mclean County. She was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Daviess County.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Kenneth Potts; daughter Kim Thomason; and brother Terry Potts.
Survivors include two daughters, Stacy Young and Dawn Rivera; mother Gertrude Potts; five brothers, Mark Potts, Roy Jr., Leonard, Dennis and Jimmy Hill; sister Joyce Marie Bennett; grandson Andrew; and companion Wayne King.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
