Marcheta Elizabeth Sumner, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born September 17, 1932, in San Pedro, California to the late Walter and Nettie Voll. Marcheta was a former co-owner of Hartford Handle Works, Hillside Hardware in Nuckols, and West End Hardware in Owensboro. She was a member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Paul Patrick Sumner in 2008, and her sister, Patricia L. Kustes in 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Paul Sumner (Joy) of Hartford, Edward Patrick Sumner (Marilyn) of Owensboro, and Robert Todd Sumner of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Bryan Sumner, Joy Sumner, Stanley Sumner (Vanessa), Chad Sumner (Whitney), and April Burden (Dustin); six great-grandchildren, Breanna Smith (Ian), Athena Sumner, Gabe Burden, Tina Huynh and Bailey and Noah Sumner; two great-great-grandchildren, Easton and Hensley Smith; and a brother, Robert W. Voll (Bonnie) of Greenville, Indiana.
The funeral service was held August 6, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment was in Rosehill Cemetery.
