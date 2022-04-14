GREENVILLE — Marcia Evelyn McIntosh, 88, of Greenville, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a retired teacher, having taught for over 30 years at Longest Elementary School in Powderly. She was a longtime member of the Greenville Church of Christ.
Survivors: husband, Euvia McIntosh; sons, Larry McIntosh and Jerry (Cindy) McIntosh; and one sister, Geraldine Vinson.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
