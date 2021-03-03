Marcia Hendricks Penny passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Penny enjoyed gardening, cooking and crafting, but her greatest joy was her grandbabies. She lived each day trying to show kindness and the love of God to those around her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Randall; her three children and three stepchildren, Amanda McGehee (Anthony), Tamara Keown (Larry), Sara Aynes (Allen), Dale Hendricks (Diana), Dean Hendricks (Sherra) and Sheila Wilhite (Jimmy); 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Jeff Williams; and a sister, Carla Thorpe.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until service time Friday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Marcia Hendricks (Penny) at the visitation or memorial service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
