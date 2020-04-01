GREENVILLE — Marcia Jackson Dukes, 74, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence. She retired from Carhartt as a sewing machine operator and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Dukes and Donna Dukes Massey; and brother Ross Jackson.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, no service will be held at this time. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date with burial in Woodland Cemetery in Greenville. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented