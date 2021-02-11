Marcia “Susann” Warnock, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Petersburg, Indiana,
to the late Robert and Frances Wilson Siple. She retired from Owensboro Public Schools as a schoolteacher at Cravens Elementary School and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Susann was a graduate of Petersburg High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and her master’s degree from Indiana University. She loved spending time with her family and always enjoyed her grandchildren’s activities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Warnock, in 1984.
She is survived by her daughter, Frances Warnock (Victor); two sons, James “J.D.” Warnock (Kristy) and Andy Warnock (Shannon); and six grandchildren, Tyler, Garrett, Dawson, Madison, Emma and Ava.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
