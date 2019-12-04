CENTRAL CITY -- Marcus Aaron Short, 40, of Central City, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home. Mr. Short was born April 12, 1979, in Daviess County. He was a registered nurse and member of First Baptist Church in Central City. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Dorothy Pike, Milford Glen Short and Thelma Christine Davis Short; aunt Joyce Gregory; and uncles Billy Pike and Bobby Pike.
He is survived by his parents, Mark and Margaret Short of Central City; sister Lindsay (Jeremy) Durall of Greenville; nephew Hayden James Durall of Greenville; aunts and uncles Barbara Pike, Beverly (Joe) Hall, Darlene (Billy) Freeman, Debra (Billy) Hayes, Rhonda Thompson, Michael (Amanda) Short and Milford Glen (Danni) Short Jr.; and cousins Amy (Matt) Gardner, Ryan Nelson, Jenny Hall and Sarah Rager.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Chase Thompson officiating, assisted by the Rev. Eric Nelson. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented