Marcus Alexander McNeil, 42, of Corydon, passed away on Friday at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. He was born on April 29, 1979, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Dexter Patrick McNeil and the late Mary Lou Mullins Simpson. Marcus attended Belmont General Baptist Church in Morgantown and he worked as a group leader at Toyota in Princeton, Indiana. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting guns.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dexter Cameron McNeil.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 21 years, Penny McNeil of Corydon; two sons, Patrick Alexander McNeil and Aidan Craig McNeil, both of Corydon; one brother, Austin Grant McNeil of Dwale; and one sister, Kami Jo Simpson of Beaver Dam.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Gary Embry officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
