POWDERLY — Marcus Fred Eaves, 78, of Powderly, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Marcus was the owner of Eaves Salvage and a member of Mercer Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Darren Scott Eaves; daughter Pamela Sue Adams; stepdaughter Jennifer Jenkins; brother Timmy Eaves; and sisters Joan Wells and Jean Hardison.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
