PLEASANT RIDGE — Marcy VanFleet Fulkerson, 89, of Pleasant Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Marcy was born in Horse Branch on March 31, 1931, to the late Bryan and Bessie Young. Marcy graduated from Centertown High School and later went to Owensboro Community College for two years. Marcy loved being with her family and spending time with them. She was very giving and had a servant’s heart.
Marcy retired from the University of Kentucky Extension Department as a nutrition assistant. She was the former secretary of the Ohio County Board of Education, served as the first Ohio County area literacy director and later served as Green River literacy director for a seven-county area. From there, she became a receptionist at Owensboro Community College, where she then went to retire from Lady of Mercy Hospital in educational services.
Marcy was a member of the Ohio County Homemakers for over 60 years, serving on the county, area and state levels. She received several awards, including the Master Homemaker Award. She served in the county and area 4-H as a leader for 47 years and received many awards on the county, area and state levels. She served on the Ohio County Extension Council and the District Board. Marcy served on the Muhlenberg County KEHA Board and the state extension council.
She was honored when April 9, 2008, was proclaimed as Marcy VanFleet Fulkerson Day by the Ohio County Fiscal Court. She was a Kentucky Colonial, served on the Audubon Area Board and was a Charter Member of the Golden Partners. She was a past member of the Hartford Women’s Club. Marcy was also a part of the Historical Society, the DAVA and a part of the Cotillion Club. In her younger years, she taught Sunday school, Bible school and was the Bible school director for No Creek Methodist Church. She was also a longtime member of Harvest Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, who she was married to for 36 years, James “Pee Wee” VanFleet, who passed away Dec. 8, 1985; and her sisters, Sylvia Durham and Reathel Tagge.
Marcy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ernest S. Fulkerson of Central City; her daughters, Debbie (Danny) Hutchinson of Pleasant Ridge, Detra VanFleet of Summerville, South Carolina, and Donna (Danny) Sparks of Tavares, Florida; stepdaughter Wanda (Jimmie) Fulkerson of Central City; grandchildren Kristi (Tim) Hughes, Jaime (Scott) Norris, Ryan (Amanda) Hutchinson and Rachel (Nicholas) Mason; stepgrandchild Andrew (Kelly) Potter; great-grandchildren Noah and Claire Norris and Peyton and Will Hutchinson; stepgreat-grandchildren Rowan and Madeleine Potter; sister Mildred Faught of Centertown; sisters-in-law Barbara Atherton of Owensboro and Pat VanFleet of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be Sunday. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
