CALHOUN — Marelene Martin, 56, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Marelene Troutman was born Oct. 25, 1963, in Owensboro to the late James Wilford and Virginia Rose Long Troutman and was married to James Theodore Martin. Marelene was a homemaker and attended Richland Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, being outdoors and spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, James Martin; a son, Gavin Walker of Calhoun; a stepson, Spencer Martin of Calhoun; and a stepgranddaughter, Macey Martin.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be Saturday, April 4, at Woodwards Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Will Troutman officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Marelene’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Marelene at musterfuneralhomes.com.
