Margaret A. “Sue” Walker, 80, of Owensboro, passed away April 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born June 14, 1940, in Daviess County, to the late Alphonsus Joseph “Pooch” Collignon and Frances Valera “Shorty” Collignon. Sue had previously worked at Whitehall Furniture. She enjoyed quilting, going to bingo, UK basketball, and playing Yahtzee and cards with her family. Sue loved her Boston Terrier dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Walker; son, Phillip Walker; and two brothers, Bobby Collignon and Mike Collignon.
She is survived by her sisters, Josephine (Darrell) Stroud, Kelly (David) King, Dianne Collignon, Jackie (Jack) Mehock, Judy Adelman, and Debby Bradley; brothers, John (Barbara) Collignon, Al Collignon, and Steve (Kim) Collignon; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private family burial will be held at a later date. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence will be at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
