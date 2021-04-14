HARTFORD — Margaret Allen Westerfield, 102, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home in Hartford. Mrs. Westerfield was born June 20, 1918, in Cromwell to Dr. Oscar and Mrs. Vander Haynes Allen, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lucille Fuller; and her brothers, Ainsworth, E.O. and Charles Allen. Her husband of 48 years, Fred Westerfield, died in 1987. Mrs. Westerfield was a partner with her late husband in operating Westerfield Dairy in Ohio County. They sold the dairy in 1960 but continued the farm operation until they sold it in 1978 and moved into Hartford.
Mrs. Westerfield graduated from Central Park High School in McHenry and attended nurse’s training at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital before getting married in 1939. She was a member of Hartford United Methodist Church for over 80 years. She served in many capacities during these years: president of the class of Geneva Sunday school, president of the Hartford United Methodist Women and member of the administrative board.
She served the community as well: former president of Hartford Younger Women’s Club, a charter member and the first president of the Ohio County Hospital Auxiliary as well as a president of Central Park High School Alumni Association. Mrs. Westerfield was a Kentucky Colonel, an honorary Hartford “sorehead,” and a member of the Historical Society and AARP. She was also the recipient of an award for over 50 years of service to the Ohio County Farm Bureau.
Mrs. Westerfield is survived by her six sons, the Rev. David A. Westerfield and his wife, Jeanette, of Louisville, Dr. Jerry D. Westerfield of Russell Springs, Dr. Larry H. Westerfield of Johnson City, Tennessee, Oscar F. Westerfield and his wife, Cheryl, of Tampa, Florida, Stephen Joseph Westerfield and his wife, Jan, of Owensboro and Dr. Byron Thomas Westerfield and his wife, Debbie, of Nonesuch; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Westerfield cherished her many friends, particularly those in the No Creek Club, the Golden Girls and the Domino Girls. The family wishes to thank Brother Bob Clements, the former pastor of the Hartford United Methodist Church, for his many years of weekly visits. Special thanks also go to her wonderful caregivers: Shirley Annis, Susan Wesley, Doris McHenry, Priscilla Smith, Brenda Norman, Brenda Taylor, Teresa Decker, Mary Simpson and Sandra Daugherty. Special thanks also for the great support from Hospice of Ohio County.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hartford United Methodist Church. The service will begin noon Saturday at the church.
Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and to stay socially distanced.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Hartford United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Ohio County.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
