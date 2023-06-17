Margaret Ann Bowlds Jones, 87, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 1, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Wilbur and Doreen Drury Bowlds. Margaret Ann was a homemaker and had been a freelance makeup artist for many years. She loved being a mother, talking, and telling jokes. One of her sayings was, “Be happy, and if not, find a way to get there.” Margaret Ann loved the outdoors and nature, fishing, raising her flowers, making crafts, and decorating for any occasion. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, and playing Scrabble.
Margaret Ann was also preceded in death by six siblings, Denzell, Robert, Tony, and Marnell Bowlds, Wanda Crady, and Jean Leonard.
Surviving is her husband of 67 years, James D. Jones; her children, Rick Jones (Betsy), Tom Jones (Vicki), and Carol Kelley (Stewart), all of Owensboro, Susan Jones (Ava Johnson) of Hartford, and Julie Jones of Philpot; six grandchildren, Emily Morris (Dane), Nick Jones (Kitty), Megan Duggins, and Jessica Jones, all of Owensboro, Carrie Beth Andres (Matt) of New Albany, Indiana, and Josh Duggins (Nikki) of Canada, Kentucky; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary Baker of Bonita Springs, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Margaret Ann will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 4 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
