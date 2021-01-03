NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Margaret Ann Cashon Bonner, 85, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at The Meadows under the care of Caris Hospice. Margaret was born Jan. 21, 1935, to the late George Lincoln and Marguerite Elizabeth Snyder Cashon. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Margaret Ann Cashon Bonner was preceded in death by her husband, James Bonner Jr.; and her son, Robert Sydney Bonner.
Margaret Ann Cashon Bonner is survived by her children, Theresa Faulkner (Doyle) of Florida, Paul Bonner (Dede Wright) of Nashville, Tennessee, Susan Bonner of Owensboro and Dorothy Benson of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Eric Tatum, Nate Benson and Nick Benson of Owensboro; and three great-grandchildren, Annsley Tatum, Brinnley Jo Tatum and Lincoln Tatum of Owensboro.
Visitation and the funeral Mass will be private for immediate family only.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Margaret Ann Cashon Bonner.
