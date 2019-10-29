GREENVILLE -- Margaret Ann Clark, 67, of Greenville, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Clark was born May 13, 1952, in Muhlenberg County. She was a retired school teacher for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education and was a member of Martwick Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Douglas Clark Jr.; son Adam (Carrie) Clark; daughter Christie Williams; grandchildren Macie Clark, Blaine Clark, Tristin Williams and Allie Williams; brother Mark Wood; and sisters Jendra Hildebrant and Janice Creager.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Matt McIntosh officiating, assisted by Bro. Bryan Clark. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
