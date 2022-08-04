GREENVILLE — Margaret Ann Davis, 90, of Greenville, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green. She was a housewife and a homemaker and was a member of Corley Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Eddie Davis, and daughter, Krista (Orval) McLaughlin.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
