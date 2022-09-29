Margaret Ann Dockemeyer Kelley, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at her home. She was born December 15, 1934, in Daviess County, to the late Bernard Joseph and Mary Lillian Beavens Dockemeyer. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and the OCDS prayer group.
Margaret was a loving mother and was always supportive of her children. She enjoyed playing softball, traveling, and going to “the boat” casino to gamble. She played a big role in supporting her grandkids by going to their activities whenever she got the chance, even if that meant going to a rock concert. Margaret was faithful, and she spent her spare time serving God by volunteering her time serving on the Carmelites and being the prayer warrior that she was.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by Anna Janisse Warren, Joseph Robert “Bob” Dockemeyer, Rosemary Thompson, Theresa Geraldine Head, Charles Anthony Dockemeyer, James Louis Dockemeyer, and Carolyn Sue Dant.
Margaret is survived by her children, Madonna Lynn (Charles F.) Sturgeon of Rockport, Indiana, Angela Kim (Mitchell) Rust also of Rockport, Indiana, Anita Kay (Jeff) Knight of Calhoun, Carla Ann (Curtis) King of Owensboro, and Grace Marie (Bobby) May of Utica; grandchildren, Kelley Lynn Sturgeon, William Matthew (Cassie) Rust, Kyle Mitchell (Macy) Rust, Aaron Michael Rust, Tara Marie (Larry) Carter, Dara Michelle (Jon) Harris, Janice Colleen (Patrick) Shea, Jacqueline Faye (Nate) Underwood, James Bradley (Adriana) Mayfield, Christina Marie (Kenny) Sexton; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Bernadine Edwards, Juanita Faye (Charles) May, and Virginia Maye Hayden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Mike Clark officiating. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6:30 p.m., Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
