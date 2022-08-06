Margaret Ann Kirk, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her home. She was born June 29, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Robert F. and Margaret Ann Newcomb. Margaret loved kids, babysitting, and decorating for the holidays. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and passing time with her two grandpups, Willow and Winnie.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William R. Kirk, and sisters, Judy Mills and JoAnn Echelbarger.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Vickie Kirk, Terri Kirk, and Kathie Kirk, all of Owensboro; siblings, Bob Newcomb, Mike Newcomb, and Pamela (Tommy) Crider; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service
will be private. Visitation
will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022,
at Glenn Funeral Home
and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
