Margaret Ann McCarthy, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Carmel Home. She was born in Louisville to the late Alphonsus and Bernadine L. Kamuf Schadler.
Mrs. McCarthy had a strong faith and was a very active member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, where her activities included altar society, serving funeral meals and cleaning the church and rectory. She was a loving and dedicated homemaker. In the early years before marriage and family, she was employed by General Electric. She had a heart for the elderly and assisted them in many ways, including work as a caregiver and volunteer work at Daviess County Hospital. Mrs. McCarthy also volunteered with the Daviess County School System, especially the old West Louisville Elementary School, where she read to students. Her time with family was treasured, and she will long be remembered for her many fine qualities, sense of humor and recipes, especially her fried chicken, coconut cream pie and sweet rolls.
Mrs. McCarthy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James D. McCarthy, in 1999.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin J. McCarthy (Vicki) of Owensboro, Marion E. McCarthy (Tracy) of Owensboro, the Rev. Carl G. McCarthy of Madisonville and Phillip L. McCarthy (Stacey) of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Patrick McCarthy (Rebekah), Brittany Peek (Brian), Zachariah McCarthy (Rachel), Alyssa McCarthy, Michael McCarthy (Hannah) and Ashlin McCarthy; great-grandson Elijah McCarthy; a brother, Eugene F. “Gene” Schadler of Curdsville; a sister, Jane Settles of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current health and safety directives, private services will be held. If interested, please ask the family for a private link to view a video recording of the Mass. Burial will be at St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
