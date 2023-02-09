Margaret Ann “Peggy” Kutsor, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Syracuse, New York to the late Laura and David Clancy. Margaret was a devoted parishioner and usher of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was a founding member of the Apollo Area Alliance, a member of the Silver Sneakers, and worked voting polls for over 40 years, and she received an award for her service. Margaret loved being involved in her community and never met a stranger. She enjoyed having people around for good food and fellowship. She was a great mother, always in the stands to show her love and support to her children and grandchildren. Margaret did little things with great love, love for God, love for family, and love for others.
In addition to her parents, Margaret also was preceded in death by two brothers, James Clancy and Paul Clancy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 60 years, John Kutsor; daughters, Mary Beth Owsley (Mark) and Maureen Horn; sons, John David Kutsor (Robin), Michael Kutsor (Kerrie), and Jeff Kutsor (Jamie); 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass for Margaret will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Special Olympics Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 319 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Margaret Kutsor may be left at www.glenncares.com.
