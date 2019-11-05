Margaret Ashby Blackstone, of Owensboro, passed away Oct. 30, 2019. Margaret was born in Owensboro on Nov. 22, 1925. She graduated from Daviess County High School and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Margaret was a successful realtor in Owensboro after an illustrious career in amateur golf. She won the Owensboro Country Club Ladies Golf Championship several times and went on to place fifth in the Kentucky State Golf Championship. Her civic passion was the Fleur-de-Lis Garden Club and the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, where she was one of the volunteer docents. She was a devoted member of Settle Memorial Methodist Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie and Forest M. Ashby; husband Dr. Jack Courtland Blackstone Sr.; and sister Wilma Gipe.
Margaret is survived by her only child, Camille Newsom Brown (Jim) of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren Kristen Bryan Brown and Kasey Margaret Rehme; and great-grandchildren Conner Crawford, Bailey Crawford, Morgan Rehme and Robert Rehme. Margaret is also survived by her nieces, Donna Gipe Scheibel (Fred), Deborah Gipe Harper (David) and Tamara Ream (James).
There will be a family memorial service at a later date. Care for Mrs. Blackstone entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in Margaret's name to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
