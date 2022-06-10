HARTFORD —
Margaret Austin Rock, 90, of Hartford died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Margaret was a member of Ohio County Christian Center, formerly known as Beaver Dam Assembly of God, and she worked at Sheffield’s Restaurant as well as the cafeteria and coffee shop at Ohio County Hospital.
Survivors: children, Lindell Rock, Karen (Randall) Outland, Marilyn (James C.) Jones, and James Rock; two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Kiefer and Anna Lehr; and one brother, James (Ruth) Austin of Winchester, Tennessee.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
