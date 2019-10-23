Margaret B. Anderson passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky. She was 100 years old. Mrs. Anderson was born in Rockport, Indiana, the daughter of the late Russell and Bea Maddox Blades. She spent her career as a legal secretary and was a member of First Baptist Church. An avid golfer, Mrs. Anderson also enjoyed attending the performances of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and events at the RiverPark Center. Her husband, John Bentley Anderson, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Anderson is survived by her stepdaughter, Ann Barr Anderson of Norwalk, Connecticut.
Services for Mrs. Anderson will be noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where friends may visit from 11 a.m. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, the RiverPark Center or First Baptist Church. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
